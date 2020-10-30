Nick Jonas Teases Fans With Jonas Brothers 'I Need You Christmas' Song As It Is Out Now

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas took to Instagram on Friday, October 30, 2020, to share an exciting piece of news with his fans. The singer, along with his band Jonas Brothers, recently unveiled their latest song, I need you Christmas, which has already been garnering heaps of praise. The singer teased fans with short audio and an unmissable picture along with a sweet message where he went on to reveal his song. Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with lots of love, happiness and positive vibes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick Jonas shared a post where he went on to tease his newly released song, I need you Christmas. The post shows a picture of Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas adorably posing with the Christmas tree. They can be seen wearing similar night suits and are all smiles for the camera. In the post, one can also read the name of their band along with the title name of the song. Along with this sweet picture, Nick Jonas can be heard singing a line from the chorus in the background.

Along with the video, Nick Jonas also revealed in the caption section that his new song is out. He wrote, “Seasons change, Come and go, But there’s one thing I know… I Need You Christmas is out now”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Nick Jonas Takes Up Michelle Obama's US Presidential Election Challenge; Says 'I Voted'

As soon as Nick shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from leaving happy and positive comments in the comment section. The post shared by the singer also went on to receive several likes. Some of the users revealed how excited they were for this song. While some revealed that they were super happy after listening to it. One of the users wrote, “you guys sound like angels”. While the other one wrote, “Thank you for blessing us with this”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Confesses She Loves To 'steal' Husband Nick Jonas' Clothes

About the song

Jonas Brothers took to their official handle to reveal what the song meant to them. They wrote that for them, the song stirs memories of childhood snowball battles and searching the closest hill to sledge. They added that it brings them back to spending time with the family putting up a Christmas tree. They concluded saying, “Hopefully, it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us”. This song is the third single by the Jonas Brothers in the year 2020. Take a look at the post.

Also read | Nick Jonas Digs Out Old Pics Ahead Of 'I Need You Christmas' Song Release, Pens Note

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Says She 'still Likes' Nick Jonas After Spending Time During Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.