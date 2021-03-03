Nick Jonas Reveals First Three Songs From His Upcoming Album; Fans Love The Theme

Nick Jonas will be releasing his 3rd solo album Spaceman on 12th March. Recently, the singer took to his Instagram to reveal the names of the songs from the album, while also explaining the common theme these songs will explore and the reason behind that particular theme in his social media post.

Nick Jonas songs from his upcoming album 'Spaceman'

Nick Jonas revealed the name of his songs from his upcoming album Spaceman through his Instagram. In the post, Nick Jonas penned down a lengthy emotional note explaining how people experienced some or the other form of loss and grief over the past year. He added, "Distance became a universal woe for everyone and led us to ask ourselves - How can we shorten this newly required separation from one another?". The singer then revealed that the first 3 songs from his album would be Don't Give Up On Us, Heights and, Spaceman. Nick Jonas added that the theme of these songs was Distance and that he chose to explore this theme keeping in mind the events that took place last year.

Fans react to Nick Jonas' Distance theme

Fans have always eagerly waited for Nick Jonas songs, so when the singer revealed the name of his songs from his upcoming album, fans quickly reacted to the announcement. Fans commented on how they couldn't wait for the album. One of the fans said that they loved the concept. Another fan commented that Heights is going to be their favourite song.

Love letters to wife Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview with Apple music's Zane Lowe, Nick Jonas spoke about his upcoming album Spaceman. In the exclusive interview, Nick Jonas revealed that most of the songs in the album were actually just love letters to his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas returns as Coach for 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas returned as the coach for the 20th season of the singing reality show The Voice. The singer was the coach for the show in its 18th season. Nick Jonas will be replacing Gwen Stefani as a coach and will be judging the show along with Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

