Nick Jonas Exits Action Thriller Film 'The Blacksmith' Due To Scheduling Issues

Singer-actor Nick Jonas was cast in Pierre Morel's upcoming action-thriller The Blacksmith. However, the actor was forced to leave the film due to scheduling issues. The makers are now looking to recast the lead role. Read on to know why Nick had to exit the action thriller film.

Nick Jonas leaves the action thriller film The Blacksmith

Nick Jonas is no longer a part of The Blacksmith. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the AGC studio project was to be shot in Toronto last year. However, the makers were finding it difficult to fit in according to the actor's already busy schedule. AGC studio's CEO Stuart Ford said that Nick has several other commitments with his acting and his music because of which he had to leave the film.

He mentioned that according to normal film schedules, he could fly in and out and go do things he wanted during the weekend and return to the sets on Monday. However, due to the COVID-19 regulations, the actor stated that he has to stay in the same place for over three months. He mentioned with such a busy schedule of the actor it became difficult for them to schedule their shoot. The AGC studio is now looking for another actor to do the role.

Nick Jonas' movies and upcoming projects

Nick Jonas' movies like Jumanji, Midway and Uglydolls have entertained his fans worldwide. Nick Jonas will next be seen in Chaos Walking playing Davy Prentiss Jr. He was last seen in a documentary film Happiness Continues A Jonas Brothers Concert Film. Nick Jonas' latest television shows also include Saturday Night Live where he was the host. He is currently seen in The Voice as the coach for season 20. He recently shared a video of himself making a grand entry on his bike. Take a look at Nick Jonas' Instagram video.

More about The Blacksmith

The Blacksmith is based on the 2011 graphic novel of the same name from Kickstart Comics by Malik Evans and Richard Sparkman. The film also stars Laurence Fishburne. It revolves around Wes Loomis who is a weapon expert. In the novel, his clandestine lab is destroyed and his colleagues are murdered. He has to go on a run to save himself.

