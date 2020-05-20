Nick Jonas Shares BTS Clip From His Recently Released 'X' Music Video; Watch

The Jonas Brothers' new song X has been receiving praise for its peppiness and the song has also been loved by the fans. And to reveal some insights about the shoot, Nick Jonas shared a BTS video on his social media handle. He went on to give a glimpse of how he went on to shoot the video amid the lockdown.

In the video, Nick Jonas can be seen filming himself and showing fans the white background and along with some lights behind him where he shot for the X video. He also revealed that the place where he was shooting for the video is also the room where he does The Voice lives from. Along with the video, he also went on to write, “A little behind the scenes from the #XMusicVideo shoot.”

Fans flooded the comment section with happy notes regarding the actor and his song. One of his fans was curious to know how does Nick manage to do all the work in so less time. While the other went on to calling Nick an inspiration and also how most of them loved the song. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Nick Jonas Releases New Songs By Jonas Brothers Titled ‘X’ And '5 More Minutes'; Watch

About the song

The Jonas Brothers and Colombian singer Karol G released the music video for their new collaboration called "X," which released on Friday. And due to the coronavirus outbreak, the video was filmed at their respective homes and they also reportedly worked with directors Josh Rimmey and Zach Williams via Zoom. This peppy track has been receiving lots of love and praise from fans and music lovers. Watch the video below.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Has Featured In These Songs By Nick Jonas And The Jonas Brothers

Nicks says he loves spending time with Priyanka

In a recent interview, Nick Jonas revealed that he has been married to Priyanka Chopra for just a year and a half, and so it was nice to spend some time together. Earlier they had been busy with a packed schedule, particularly the world tour of the Jonas Brothers. He also said that they both work from home and so have "structured" their time. Nick also revealed their daily routine by saying that they work together, followed by spending some time to themselves and again working together before spending the night.

Also read | Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Jonas Brothers & Their Talented Wives

Also read | Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish Lit Up John Krasinki's Virtual Prom For Class Of 2020; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.