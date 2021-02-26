Nick Jonas' Title Track Of Solo Album 'Spaceman' Conveys Feelings Of Loss And Loneliness

Nick Jonas announced that he will be releasing his third solo album on March 12, 2021, and also released the title track of the same. This album will mark the first solo-album from any of the Jonas Brothers after the trio reunited in 2019. The name of the album is Spaceman and so is the name of the single he released from the album. In the song, the singer has described grief and melancholy in intergalactic and cosmic proportions. As soon as the song dropped yesterday, February 25, 2021, a lot of fans also took to Twitter to express their views on the song and leave a Spaceman song review on Twitter.

Spaceman song review

The Spaceman song has an upbeat tempo even as it speaks of melancholy and desolation. Nick Jonas has managed to convey his feeling of loss and loneliness quite aptly in the song and this has resonated with his fans and followers. For now only an audio version of the song is available, but more can be expected as the album is released in its entirety.

Most of Nick Jonas’ fans said that they were happy to see that the singer had finally come out with something of his own once again. Netizens found the song to be absolutely mind-blowing and found themselves obsessed with the number. The song was also hailed as one of the best among Nick Jonas' songs by fans. Others said that Jonas had nailed the execution of the song and were fawning over the timbre of his voice. One particular fan of Nick Jonas said, “#Spaceman has been on repeat! Welcome back, @nickjonas!!”. Another fan of the Jonas Brothers said that while she loved the song, she was worried about what this meant for the band.

The lyrics are everything! Amazing Song @nickjonas #Spaceman Proud to be your fan! 🎶💗🤗🚀👩‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/Zcj9LCaQKM — G a b r i e l a (@gaby_mar00) February 26, 2021

1. Authenticity is KEY- Get real. Tell people how you genuinely feel. Nick is so great at sharing his story and letting us in. And that’s what sells. #Spaceman is an ANTHEM rn! — Ben Hawes 🎉 (@therealbenhawes) February 26, 2021

Is anyone else concerned for the Jonas Brothers’ well being? Like Spaceman is great, I love it... but what’s happening with the band? #Spaceman #NickJonas #jonasbrothers — Naomi🥀 (@Naomiidayan) February 26, 2021

Bothering my family by listening to #spaceman over and over thnx @nickjonas — brit ⚾️ (@britx94) February 26, 2021

Nick Jonas did not only receive love from fans on his single but also from his family. Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram posting a still from the Spaceman song while the audio played in the background. She said that she was very proud of all the hard work her husband had put into the album and song. She further informed her followers when and where the album would be available for pre-orders. Priyanka Chopra Jonas ended her post by asking all of her followers to listen to the song. Brothers, Kevin and Joe also promoted the song by saying how much they loved it and asked followers to check it out.

