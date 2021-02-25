Nick Jonas Is All Set For His SNL Appearance As He Gives Fans A Peek Into His 'table Read'

After teasing the release of his much-awaited song titled Spaceman on Instagram, Nick Jonas has now shared a glimpse of his 'table read' for Saturday Night Live. This week is going to be an eventful one for the Jealous hitmaker as he is all set to drop his latest single, followed by an appearance on SNL as a host as well as a musical guess. Recently, photographs of Nick after his SNL rehearsals in New York also surfaced on social media, wherein he looked all-things suave in an all-black outfit.

Nick Jonas on SNL to make his hosting debut

Ahead of releasing the Spaceman song today, i.e. February 25, 2021, Nick Jonas has revealed yet another exciting news for all his ardent fans around the world. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old took to his Instagram handle to share a picture to flaunt his customised SNL bottle as he is all set to mark his hosting debut on the NBC show. Along with turning host for Saturday Night Live this week, Nick will also appear on the late-night live TV show as a musical guest and will reportedly be performing his highly-anticipated single, Spaceman.

As he is gearing up for his SNL stint, The Voice judge decided to share his whereabouts with fans on Instagram, starting with giving a sneak-peek into his "first table read". Soon after Nick shared a picture of his customised SNL bottle on Instagram, the official IG handle of the NBC show also shared a candid photo of the American singer-actor from the table read. In the picture, the beloved husband of Priyanka Chopra could be seen sporting a white knitted sweater with a face mask on.

Before his SNL appearance, Nick Jonas' Spaceman song is all set to release at 12 PM ET today. Yesterday, the Jumanji: The Next Level star took to his Instagram handle to share a still from the music video of the single to share the big news with fans. He wrote, "Not much longer now... Can't wait to hear what you guys think after Spaceman launches tomorrow at 12 pm ET 🚀👨‍🚀 Might have some more big news for you tomorrow too".

