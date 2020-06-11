Nicki Minaj Faces Backlash From Fans Over Collaboration With Tekashi 6ix9ine

Nicki Minaj joined hands with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine back in 2018 for the song Fefe which fetched her backlash from the fans and yet another collab of the singer is being criticized by her fans. Nicki Minaj has now collaborated with the rapper once again for the upcoming single Trolls. As soon as the duo announced the release date of their next project, fans took to the comments section asking Nicki Minaj to drop the idea and cancel their collaboration.

Nicki Minaj face backlash over her collab with Tekashi 6ix9ine

The 37-year-old pop singer shared a tweet on her Twitter handle where she shared two pictures with 6ix9ine while making the announcement about her new song. In the tweet, Minaj mentioned that a portion from the proceeds of the new song will be given to the Bail Project Inc. Scores of the fans of the singer stormed the comment section with their criticism tweets and asked the singer to end her collab.

One of the followers commented and asked her to post a picture without him. Another user asked the Bang Bang singer to do a song alone rather than doing it with 6ix9ine. Another user chimed in and asked Nicki to end the collab as its never too late and then her fans can pretend that it never happened. A fourth user commented and wrote that Nicki could have collaborated with Taylor Swift instead of with 6ix9ine.

She could’ve collaborated with Taylor Swift — Ben (@ariana_taylor12) June 10, 2020

ILYSM BUT 6IX9INE?? GIRL YOU CAN DO BETTER😭 — 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐚🏹 (@getawaycaryntcd) June 10, 2020

can u do a solo version please ? pic.twitter.com/Fp11i1rgWh — Handcore Anal Gangbang (@isleepwithguys) June 10, 2020

Reportedly, the new single will drop at June midnight and all the proceeds from the collab will go to The Bail Project Inc, which is a Black Lives Matter organization. Both the artists announced this on their social media handles. Tekashi 6ix9ine announced his collaboration with Nicki Minaj on a new single called Trollz. In the poster of Trollz, both Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine can be seen dressed in white and posing in front of a shark troll with rainbow teeth. An animated version of the same poster has also been made.

Trollz will be the second single form Tekashi 6ix9ine after being released from prison. Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 2 years of jail time due to his past. Reportedly, Tekashi gave out all the information needed by the cops for a reduced sentence. He was recently released due to the pandemic. His first single after release called Fete was a huge hit. It was reported that nobody wanted to collaborate with Tekashi 6ix9ine when he got out of jail but this has been proven wrong.

