Nicki Minaj Sparks Pregnancy Rumours After A Virtual Chat Session With Fans; Check Out

Just after Hollywood power couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik confirmed their pregnancy in public, it seems like Nicki Minaj too might have some good news for her fans in store. Speculations about Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy is rife on social media, as the singer recently dropped hints about the same on a live Twitter chat. Read details.

Recently, Nicki Minaj indulged in a live chat session with her fans online, and the singer provided gossip fodder to fans when a Twitter user asked if she has been busy cooking while being self-quarantined. Responding to the same, Nicki Minaj revealed that she has been experiencing cravings for red meat and salad and extra jalapeños. Speculations about her pregnancy rose when another curious fan picked up on Nicki's hint and asked if she is dealing with morning sickness. Nicki Minaj responded that she has been using the loo too much and has been feeling nauseous regularly.

#NickiMinaj Nicki comes out of hibernation every 3 months, snatches our weaves with a verse, and then dips again. pic.twitter.com/RnPoWkkaIe — Ricca Ricca (@Marleyday13) May 1, 2020

So the Queen really told us she pregnant 🤰 😍❤️💕❤️😍👑 She specifically said listen to the outro and this is what you hear in the background “I’m pregnant” QUEEEEEEEN!!!! #nickiminajispregnant #NickiMinaj #Queen #Barbz #congratulationsnicki @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/2lLnCpXuUC — Dragon (@DragonFenty) May 1, 2020

This comes after Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy on popular host Jimmy Fallon's talk show, saying that she is expecting her first child. As per reports by a leading news daily, Jimmy Fallon, who has been hosting the talk show while practising social distancing guidelines, congratulated Gigi on hearing the news.

Expressing her excitement and happiness for the wishes of her fans, Gigi revealed that she would have taken her own time if the conditions were any different around the world. Adding to the same, Gigi Hadid also thanked Fallon for his good wishes and revealed that even though she is stuck at home with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, she could not be happier. Terming her quarantine time as a silver lining to be able to spend quality time with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid seemed excited to experience the pregnancy each day with her beau.

Katy Perry and Orlando bloom's wedding postponed

Meanwhile, it seems like Katy and Orlando Bloom, who are expecting their first child in November, will have to halt their wedding preparations due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Orlando Bloom spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and revealed that the outbreak might plant hindrances in his wedding plans with Katty Perry.

