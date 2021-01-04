Liverpool's Popular ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone' Anthem Singer Gerry Marsden Dies At 78

The lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, Gerry Marsden has died aged 78. Gerry Marsden is known for his famous songs like “Ferry Cross the Mersey” with the most popular being the anthem of Liverpool Football Club, titled “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing.



Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5W4yspmLRV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

Gerry Marsden death: singer of Liverpool Football Club anthem passes away

On Sunday, Marsden’s family revealed about his death and mentioned how the 1960’s singer died after a short illness that affects the heart. His family also shared how his daughters and grandchildren were “devastated” by the news and also clarified that Gerry's death was not because of the COVID-19 virus.

Back in 2018, Marsden recalled the first time he heard the musical number “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, “Carousel”, and spoke about his experience with the Associated Press. They have quoted him saying how he thought what a beautiful song that was. Marsden recalled how he told his band that they would soon be playing "You'll Never Walk Alone", which he and his buddies did.

Gerry Marsden, You'll Never Walk Alone

The Carousel musical number's rendition by Gerry and the Pacemakers was released by the band in October 1963. The band’s cover version of the song went on to become their number one hit and was later adopted by fans of Liverpool Football Club as their anthem. The song had struck a chord win the fans of Liverpool and is still sung every time before each match at Anfield with great passion. Gerry Marsden's masterpiece has also been adopted across various football clubs as fans of Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and Scotland’s Celtic are seen singing and chanting the same.

Liverpool pays tribute to Gerry Marsden

Liverpool Football Club paid a special tribute to Gerry Marsden on their official social media channel as they shared a video of the club's fans singing their heart out. In the video, fans are seen singing alongside Marsden’s voice with the club mentioning how the song has been with the club and the fans on some of their biggest nights. The club's social media handle goes on to mention how the anthem helped in bonding various people around the world and created something that was truly special for everyone.

Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special ❤️



You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KE0tjClfqL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

Gerry Marsden's Liverpool fame

Gerry Marsden‘s band was a major hit among the locals as they found fame in the 1960s. Despite not achieving great heights like another musical band from Liverpool, The Beatles, Gerry and his team will be fondly remembered in Merseyside because of their contributions and notably for the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

