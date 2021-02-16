Nicki Minaj Reconciled With Her Father Despite Their Toxic Past Before His Death; Reports

Nicki Minaj reportedly made peace with her late father, Robert Maraj, over the years ahead of his tragic hit-and-run passing. As per a report in The Sun, Nicki Minaj's relationship with the late Robert Maraj was a tumultuous one, which included episodes of abusive behaviour towards her mother during her formative years. In one section of the post, the musician can be seen implying that his behaviour was a result of his addiction to alcohol and narcotics. In the final parts of the report, the musician revealed that the last of his abusive episodes took place sometime in the early 2010s, sometime around the time when the Minaj family sent him to a rehabilitation centre, which reportedly was a fruitful decision.

About Robert Maraj's death:

Robert Maraj passed away as a result of a Hit and Run accident on February 12 of this year. It is said that on the day of his passing, Robert, who was 64 years of age at the time, was walking alone on a road in Long Island at around 6:15 in the evening when he was hit by a car. As per the report on AP, Nassau County Police said that following the accident, the car kept going without stopping or slowing down. Shortly after the same, he was taken to the hospital to be tended to but was declared dead on Saturday. The news pieces that said something on the lines of "Nicki Minaj's father dead" began surfacing on the internet hours after. Shortly after the same, fans of the musician took to Twitter in order to offer the musician their condolences, strength and prayers. Some of those tweets can be found below.

The Tweets:

#NickiMinaj's father has passed away from a car accident at 64 years old



Robert Maraj was hit on Friday in New York by a vehicle, condolences out to the entire Maraj family and friends pic.twitter.com/OTODB0uhMK — Tone Sway (@Tone_Sway) February 14, 2021

My condolences to #NickiMinaj on the loss of her father. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/26A4327rW5 — Grisel Allende (@iamlibragriz) February 15, 2021

Prayers goes to the Queen #NickiMinaj she just lost her father in a hit and run. We love you and we will keep you and your family in our prayers. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Brivonn (@Brivonn) February 14, 2021

