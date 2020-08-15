Nikhil Paralikar Aka 'The Tabla Guy' Officially Launched By T-Series & Lahari Music

T-Series, in collaboration with Lahari Music, recently launched the famous Tabla Guy who went viral on social media last month. In the latest video released, Nikhil Paralikar, also known as The Tabla Guy, can be seen playing the classical instrument to the music and beats of the song Saahore from Baahubali. The makers are aiming at promoting hidden talents in the country through their YouTube channel which has a wide reach.

Nikhil Paralikar launched

Tabla artist Nikhil Paralikar was recently made the digital influencer ambassador of a new digital show, by Lahari Music and T-Series, which will promote hidden and budding talents in the country. In the recent song launched by the house, Nikhil can be seen playing the Tabla at home while the song Saahore plays in the background. The Tabla Guy is a viral sensation on the internet where he puts up Tabla covers for various regional, Bollywood, and International songs.

The director of Lahari Music, Chandru Manoharan, in a recent interaction, said that they were in search of talent on social media and one day, they saw Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post about Nikhil. He immediately checked all his other music and recognized his amazing talent and energy. He also said they decided to launch the show with the young man right after. He also mentioned that his camera presence and speed of playing the Tabla was just superb.

Read Chiranjeevi's Daughter Sushmita Konidela's New OTT Series To Star Prakash Raj?

Also read 'Midnight Sun' From The Twilight Series Has Quite A Few Intriguing Details; See List

Speaking about the opportunity in an interaction, Nikhil Paralikar said that it was like a dream come true for him. He spoke highly of the film Baahubali and its song and also added that there could not be anything better than being able to create an official classical rendition of the legendary song Saahore. He also thanked actor Parineeti Chopra who shared his Tabla videos after seeing his version of the song Teri Mitti.

Nikhil Paraliker has been playing the Tabla for a long time and has gained recognition from various Indian celebrities. Armaan Malik, Vishal Dadlani, Badshah, Parineeti Chopra, Raftaar, Ash King, B Praak, Guru Randhawa, Vishal Mishra, and Ritviz are amongst the celebs who appreciated his work. He also gained international recognition when he was complimented by the much-loved DJ Snake.

Read Did You Know 'Tari Maate Once More' Star Hemang Dave Is A Trained Tabla Player & Singer?

Also read Parineeti Chopra Left Stumped By A Talented Tabla Player Who Is All Over The Internet

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (T-Series Telugu)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.