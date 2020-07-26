Did You Know 'Tari Maate Once More' Star Hemang Dave Is A Trained Tabla Player & Singer?

Renowned Gujarati Comedian, Hemang Dave is a highly talented actor. He is a popular name in Gujarati Entertainment Industry, who sure knows the art of charming his fans with his impeccable comic timing and funny gags in films. Apart from being a versatile actor, Hemang Dave is also a blessed musician.

It is a lesser know fact that the Tari Maate Once More actor is also a trained Tabla player and, sings melodiously. To know more about Hemang Dave's connection with music keep reading ahead.

Did You Know That Hemang Dave Is A Blessed Singer And A Trained Tabla Player?

The Chhutti Jashe Chhakka star has been active on social media especially during the months-long lockdown in the nation. During his quarantine period, the Gujarati actor not only made sure that he interacts with his fans on a regular basis, but he also kept his admirers hooked to his social media handles with his interesting posts. Hemang Dave's fans were in for a pleasant surprise when their favourite Gujarati actor posted several videos on himself singing soulful tracks.

The secret behind this Gujarati comedian's great voice is musical training. It is a lesser-known fact that Hemang Dave was inclined towards music since his childhood days. In fact, this much-loved Gujarati comedian started learning Tabla when he was just six years old.

Hemang Dave used to take his tabla classes from a prestigious music institute located in Hyderabad. The famous Gujrati actor took Music as a subject for 10th and 12th board examinations as well.

The Gujarati comedian scored well in his board examinations due to his choice of subject. Hemang Dave also participated in several live shows and used to lure the audience with his mesmerizing voice. To name a few in plays like Shukan and Kasturba Hemang Dave sang and, gave memorable performances. It seems like, the Gujarati actor recalled his school and play days during the lockdown.

You can observe a plethora of videos on Hemang Dave's Instagram account in which he is singing in the most adorable manner. As per the Gujarati comedian, in several interviews on many media publications, Hemang Dave has talked about the benefits of an actor who is also a tuneful singer. However, as of yet, Hemang Dave has not done playback for any Gujarati film, and it would be lovely to see the Gujarati hum a song sometime soon. Here are some singing videos of Hemang Dave you must take a look at.

