Last Updated:

'Master' Movie Scenes Leak Online; Fans Back The Film & Urge To Not Support Piracy

As Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Master's scenes leaked online, the moviegoers took a stand & urged fans to not share the pirated copies.

Written By
Jiya Chulet
Master movie scenes leaked

As the makers of Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master are gearing up for its grand release on January 13, a few scenes of the upcoming film leaked online on January 11. As soon as the director of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj learnt this, he took to his social media handle and urged fans to not share the pirated copies. Later, two hashtags, #Masterleaked and #WeStandWithMaster, started trending on the micro-blogging site. A section of fans came in support of the makers and urged others to not share or watch the leaked copies. 

Netizens come in support of Master

While a few fans slammed piracy, others' requested to watch the film "only" in theatres. Fan-pages of numerous south superstars, such as Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverkonda, Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas, among many others, too, wrote tweets in support of Vijay's Master

READ | Thalapathy Vijay's Much-awaited Film 'Master' To Release On This Date In Kerala

 

 

READ | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Gets Hindi Release Date; Makers Share Big Announcement

 

READ | 'Master' Makers Release Hindi Trailer, Thalapathy Vijay Plays Angry College Professor

 

READ | Simbu Urges Fans To Watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' In Theatres, Read Details

Master details

Master, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi is scheduled to hit the screens on Wednesday. The upcoming Tamil-language film was supposed to release in 2020. However, due to the global pandemic, the release was pushed for Pongal 2021. Produced by Xavier Britto, Master will release its Tamil and Telugu versions worldwide in theatres on January 13, while the Hindi version will be released on January 14. The action-thriller will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das in the lead roles, in addition to Thalapathy Vijay. Since the Tamil Nadu government has allowed theatres with 100 per cent capacity to open in the state, the film will be released in theatres and not on any OTT platform.

(DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT