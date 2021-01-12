'Master' Movie Scenes Leak Online; Fans Back The Film & Urge To Not Support Piracy

As the makers of Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Master are gearing up for its grand release on January 13, a few scenes of the upcoming film leaked online on January 11. As soon as the director of Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj learnt this, he took to his social media handle and urged fans to not share the pirated copies. Later, two hashtags, #Masterleaked and #WeStandWithMaster, started trending on the micro-blogging site. A section of fans came in support of the makers and urged others to not share or watch the leaked copies.

Netizens come in support of Master

While a few fans slammed piracy, others' requested to watch the film "only" in theatres. Fan-pages of numerous south superstars, such as Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverkonda, Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas, among many others, too, wrote tweets in support of Vijay's Master.

We show our support to @actorvijay sir and the whole team of #MasterFilm and wish you good luck for the movie From @alluarjun Fans.



Please Don't Encourage Piracy 🙏#WeStandWithMaster pic.twitter.com/21is99oFLo — Maharashtra AlluArjun FC (@MaharashtraAAFC) January 12, 2021

READ | Thalapathy Vijay's Much-awaited Film 'Master' To Release On This Date In Kerala

Please Don't Encourage Any Leaked Content & Watch In Theatres and Experience Technician HardWork🙏



Its Both @actorvijay Garu @VijaySethuOffl Garu HardWork And Carrer



Requesting All PK - MB Fans We all Stand With #MasterFilm#WeStandWithMaster #SarkaruVaariPaata #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/FpF2Oa14mJ — SSMB-PSPK ᴍᴜᴛᴜᴀʟ ᴛʀᴇɴᴅs™ (@TrendsPK_MB) January 12, 2021

#WeStandWithMASTER

Don't Encourage Online Piracy Videos 🙏 We Enjoy cinema in big theaters only ❤

We @Suriya_offl & @AlwaysRamCharan Fans Stand with Entire #MasterFilm Movie Team 🤗🙏

Sure Shot BB Hit Movie

Movie lovers Enjoy Theatre only.. pic.twitter.com/5EpUhWdnLV — CHARAN - SURIYA FC™ (@Charan_SuriyaFC) January 11, 2021

Please don’t encourage any leaked content and watch the movie in Theaters only.



As @PawanKalyan fans, we condemn this coward act and extend our support to @actorvijay Sir and the whole unit of #Master and wish a grand success for the movie.!#WeStandWithMaster.#MasterFilm pic.twitter.com/5kUZWbtdFW — Team Power Sena (@TeamPowerSena) January 11, 2021

READ | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Gets Hindi Release Date; Makers Share Big Announcement

It's both Hardwork and Career For Thousands of people..Please Don't Encourage Piracy 🙏



Let's Get United In This Hard Time and Say #WeStandWithMaster ✊



Watch it only in Theatres and Experience Each and Every Technician Hardwork.



Thank You.#MasterFilm @actorvijay ❤️ — Prabhas Network ™ (@PrabhasNetwork_) January 11, 2021

This Not Just A Movie Its A Life For Many People From Movie Technicians To All Distributors

The First Big Film That Is Coming To Revive The Whole Industry

My Sincere Request To Every one

Not Spread Any Leaked Videos 🙏🙏 #WeStandWithMaster #VikramFansSupportsMaster pic.twitter.com/lFR0N6ZTYl — SHANKAR CHIYAAN (@ShankarNaresh1) January 11, 2021

READ | 'Master' Makers Release Hindi Trailer, Thalapathy Vijay Plays Angry College Professor

We all know How many life's & livelihoods are linked for a movie



Many sleep less nights

Many efforts



As @TheDeverakonda fans we know the pain so don't support piracy!@actorvijay Sir & The whole team of #Master and wish you good luck for the movie! #WeStandWithMASTER — Vijay Deverakonda Trends (@VDTrendsOffl) January 11, 2021

Please do not share any leaked clips from #Master. Many have given their heart & soul to work in the movie🙏



Requesting all Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh fans to extend ur support to #MasterFilm team



If U Find Any Clips Please Report To:

report@blockxpiracy.com#WeStandWithMaster — ★MaheshBabu FanClub★ (@MaheshBabuFacts) January 11, 2021

READ | Simbu Urges Fans To Watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' In Theatres, Read Details

Master details

Master, starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi is scheduled to hit the screens on Wednesday. The upcoming Tamil-language film was supposed to release in 2020. However, due to the global pandemic, the release was pushed for Pongal 2021. Produced by Xavier Britto, Master will release its Tamil and Telugu versions worldwide in theatres on January 13, while the Hindi version will be released on January 14. The action-thriller will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das in the lead roles, in addition to Thalapathy Vijay. Since the Tamil Nadu government has allowed theatres with 100 per cent capacity to open in the state, the film will be released in theatres and not on any OTT platform.

(DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.