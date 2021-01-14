If You Loved Jason Bateman In 'Arrested Development', Here's His Other Acclaimed Work

After starting his career as a child actor in the early '80s in shows like Little House on the Prairie and Silver Spoons, Jason Bateman re-emerged in the mid-2000s as one of the most reliable pieces in comedy. With the ability to play both a straight man and a wild character, Bateman has proved his versatility. Arrested Development, among many others, is the most popular show of the actor. And, if you liked Jason Bateman in Arrested Development, here is a list of shows for which Jason Bateman bagged a nomination.

Jason Bateman's shows

Ozark

Jason Bateman was nominated for two consecutive years at Golden Globe Awards for the category - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series. The American crime-drama is available on streaming giant Netflix. The description of the show on Netflix reads, "A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss".

Game night

Interestingly Jason bagged nominations at various award functions for his performance in this 2018's project. While the film was nominated at Music City Film Critics' Association Awards, Jason was nominated for Best Comedy Performance at Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards and San Diego Film Critics Society Awards. The official description of the John Francis Daley directorial reads, "Max and Annie's weekly game night with friends takes a twisted turn when his hotshot brother hosts a murder-mystery party that becomes all too real".

Up In The Air

Jason's Academy Award-nominated Up In The Air is an American comedy-drama film. Interestingly, the Jason Reitman directorial received six Oscar nominations and recognition from numerous critics' associations. Apart from the Oscar, the film also bagged eight Critics' Choice Movie Awards nominations and garnered a win for Adapted Screenplay, six Golden Globe Award nominations earning a win for Best Screenplay, and three Screen Actors Guild nominations.

The official description of the film reads, "Ryan Bingham flies around the country firing employees on behalf of companies, but he faces losing the job he favours to recent college grad Natalie", on Netflix.

The Outsider

Based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, the series focuses on a crime that finds Bateman's character dead-to-rights at the scene of a brutal murder. At Primetime Emmy Awards 2020, Jason was nominated for the category- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. He played the character of Terry Maitland for the episode title Fish in a Barrel. The series also bagged a handful of nominations at various award functions, such as Critics Choice Super Awards 2021 and Hollywood Critics Association, among many others.

Juno

Jason Bateman's 2007 film Juno is considered as one of the best works of the actor post-Arrested Development. The ensemble star cast of the film received the nomination at Gold Derby Awards and Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards 2008. The IMDb rating of the film, as of now, is 7.4.

