Nora Fatehi's Experience On 'India's Best Dancer' Was Goofy, Funny & All Things Love

Having recently bid her farewell to the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer, Nora Fatehi opened up about the entire experience summing it up in a YouTube vlog. The video on Nora Fatehi's YouTube channel showcases the BTS fun, the hard work that goes in to make the episode fun and entertaining and the abundant amount of love she has garnered on the show.

Nora Fatehi captures her journey on 'India's Best Dancer'

Nora Fatehi took to social media to encapsulate her journey on India's Best Dancer where she took the judge's seat for a month, stepping in the shoes of Malaika Arora, who had taken a few weeks off, after being infected with Covid-19. In no time, Nora Fatehi amassed the love and appreciation from not only the contestants and her co-judges but also the audience, the testimony of which was the rise in TRPs since her entry.

India's Best Dancer was Nora's first experience as a judge and she managed to pull off her job in the most elegant way possible, becoming an instant favourite. Giving a glimpse into all the fun and the work of her encounter as a judge, Nora Fatehi shared a video recording her memorable moments on the show. The video records the contestants and co-judges expressing their fondness for Nora Fatehi.

The actor shared glimpses of the various gorgeous outfit she donned on the show. She mentioned in the video that it was a dream come true for her, as she always wanted to judge a dance show. The dancer also introduced a few contestants from the show mentioning how they won over her heart in a month. Her co-judges also praised her as an artist and as a performer. Nora Fatehi's last day as a judge on India's Best Dancer was quite emotional.

Terrence Lewis spoke a lot about Nora, praising her as a dancer and performer. Judge Geeta Kapoor got emotional as she spoke about Nora Fatehi. She said that Nora was too pure for the world and has the charm to win over anybody's heart. She also said that Nora has got her heart, adding that she will always keep her in her heart.

