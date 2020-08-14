Farah Khan Kunder Calls Her Daughters 'human Puzzles' On Instagram; See Pics

Farah Khan Kunder recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures of her daughters Diva and Anya. The post consisted of her daughters performing some impressive gymnastic moves. Farah added a fun caption about puzzles with the post as well. Take a look at Farah Khan Kunder's Instagram post and the comments it gained as well.

Farah Khan Kunder's Instagram post

Director Farah Khan Kunder recently posted snaps of her daughters on Instagram. In the first post, fans could see Farah's daughter with her leg behind her head. In the next snap, her other daughter was also seen doing the same. Both Diva and Anya sported grey t-shirts and black pants. The post proved that both daughters were extremely talented and would do well in gymnastics.

Farah also added a fun caption with the post. She wrote - Who needs a Rubik Cube??(emoji) my human puzxles.. #diva #anya.. #contortionists #yoga #ballet

Many people responded to Farah Khan Kunder's post. Most of the comments commended Farah's daughters. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Farah Khan Kunder is very active on her social media and this isn't the first time she has shared pictures of her family. She recently shared a lovely snap of her triplets on Raksha Bandhan. Fans could see Farah with her daughters and son. Both Diva and Anya were dressed in the same dress and her son was seen in a yellow t-shirt. The kids were smiling in the picture and looked very happy. Farah captioned the post - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Rakhi (emoji) No matter how hard you try, sisters r the friends u just can’t get rid of!! (emoji) #triplets #nohaircutsincemarch #rakshabandhan #homemaderakhis. The post gained many positive comments. Take a look at the post:

Farah Khan Kunder also posted a picture with Sonu Sood recently on her Instagram. She could be spotted in a blue dress while Sonu Sood was wearing a black suit. The director captioned the picture - Happiest birthday to my friend n brother, Doing extraordinary deeds in the Simplest of manner. @sonu_sood love you ..may u keep making us proud. The post gained many positive remarks as well. Take a look:

