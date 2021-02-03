Nora Fatehi Shares New Still From Upcoming Song 'Chhor Denge' Ahead Of Its Release

Nora Fatehi is all set to feature in the upcoming music video of Sachet-Parampara’s song titled Chhor Denge. The song will release on February 4, 2021. Nora has been creating a buzz on social media by sharing glimpses of her upcoming music video. Today, the actor treated her fans with another still from the upcoming song along with a fiery caption. Read ahead to know more.

Nora Fatehi's Instagram posts

Nora shared a still also featuring her co-star Ehan Bhat. In the still, she can be seen looking at the camera intensely while in Ehan's arm. She is seen wearing a red dress with wavy hair. She captioned her post saying, “Jis Din Aadat banenge.. Usi din hi Chhor Denge,” which is a part of the song’s lyrics. Fans have been gushing over her post and can’t wait for the song’s release.

Earlier, she shared a teaser of the song. In the video, she was seen performing an intense dance sequence in the desert in a beautiful red lehenga. She paired her look with silver jewellery and curly hair. She captioned the video saying, “This Valentine season beware in love! Serving revenge on 4th February with #ChhorDenge. Stay tuned!” Nora Fatehi's music video teaser was loved by fans and they commented on her post in large numbers.

Before this, she shared a picture on Instagram showing her outfit from the song. In the post, she issued a warning about what it meant when she was silent. In the caption, she said that one must not mistake her silence for stupidity, as she is waiting for the right moment to react. The post received quite a lot of love from her friends and fans in no time.

Nora also shared a motion poster of Chhor Denge featuring her along with Ehan Bhat. She was seen looking at the camera and Ehan was seen sitting on a chair looking sideways. As the song storylines around revenge, she captioned her post saying that letting karma take hold of one’s future was an old way while writing one’s destiny was a new way. She urged her fans to stay tuned for the release.

(Image Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram (@norafatehi))

