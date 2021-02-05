Nora Fatehi's 'Chhor Denge' Crosses 21M Views Within 24 Hrs; Trends Worldwide On YouTube

Within 24 hours of its release on YouTube, Nora Fatehi and Ehan Bhat's 'Chhor Denge' music video bagged the number 1 spot of YouTube's trending list in not only India but also Morocco. In addition to that, the song also went on to become one of the top 10 music videos trending worldwide on the video-sharing platform. Earlier today, Nora took to her Instagram Stories to reveal where, around the world, is Chhor Denge song trending.

Nora Fatehi's Chhor Denge crosses over a whopping 21 million views on YouTube

After teasing the release of the much-awaited Chhor Denge song on social media, it was finally dropped on T-Series' YouTube channel yesterday, i.e. February 4, 2021. Like every other Nora Fatehi's music video, Chhor Denge is also being showered with immense love by netizens and her recent IG Story is proof. Earlier this morning, the Street Dancer 3D actor re-posted a story by one of her fan pages that revealed the worldwide trending stats of Chhor Denge music video on YouTube.

Along with trending at number 1 in India, the music video also bagged the number 1 spot on YouTube in Morocco as well, revealed Nora herself. Furthermore, it was also revealed that Chhor Denge is trending at No. 2 in the United Arab Emirates, at No. 3 in Qatar, at No. 4 in Bahrain, at No. 5 in Kuwait, at No. 6 in Tanzania, at No. 12 in Saudi Arabia, at No. 13 in Pakistan, at No. 30 in Nepal and at No. 33 in Germany. In addition to that, the Parampara Tandon song has also made it to YouTube's top 10 'Music videos trending worldwide' list in less than 24 hours from its release.

As of yet, the music video of Chhor Denge has already crossed over a whopping 21 million views on YT with more than one million likes. Thus, an elated Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Chhor Denge is trending all over the world".

Check out Nora Fatehi's Instagram Story below:

Watch the music video of Chhor Denge YouTube below:

