Nora Fatehi's New Song 'Chhor Denge' Stars Ehan Bhat; Here Are All The Details About Him

Nora Fatehi's new song titled Chhor Denge has been finally released on YouTube by T-Series after creating a lot of buzz around the song on social media in the last couple of days. The song has been sung by Parampara Tandon while its music has been composed by duo Sachet-Parampara. Its music video stars Nora Fatehi alongside Ehan Bhat. However, if you don't know who the boy in Chhor Denge's music video is, then here's everything you need to know about him, from Ehan Bhat's age to Ehan Bhat's debut film as an actor and more.

All you need to know about 'Chhor Denge' star Ehan Bhat

Born on February 11, 1992, Ehan Bhat is an actor & model who was introduced to the Hindi film industry by the Academy Award-winning singer-composer, AR Rahman. Ehan marked his debut in Bollywood with 2019's musical romance titled 99 Songs. The film was directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and it starred Edilsy Vargas as the female lead alongside Manisha Koirala, Aditya Seal and Lisa Ray. The film's story was written by AR Rahman while it was also bankrolled by the musical maestro.

Ahead of kick-starting his career as an actor, Ehan was trained by renowned acting coach Bernard Hiller at the popular Bernard Hiller Acting Studio, located in Los Angeles. Back in 2015, Ehan had auditioned for the lead role in 99 Songs and got selected as well. In the Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy directorial, he had portrayed a musician's character on screen and thus, had taken training for the same at Chennai's KM Music Conservatory. Apart from his debut film, the actor has also appeared in multiple brand advertisements and television commercials in India.

After his acting debut with 99 Songs, Ehan Bhat also went on to star in a couple of music videos before sharing the screen space with Nora Fatehi in Chhor Denge. Back in April 2020, he had starred alongside Akasa and Raftaar in the music video of their hit song, Naiyyo. Check out the music video below:

Furthermore, he also appeared alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ipsitaa in the music video of their romantic song, First Kiss. The dance number released in November last year and went on to garner over 124 million views on YouTube. Take a look:

