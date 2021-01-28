Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Saiyaan Ji' Crosses 17M Views; Trends On World Charts At No. 1

Punjabi sensations Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar's latest dance number 'Saiyaan Ji' starring Nushrratt Bharuccha topped the trending list of YouTube in no time and went on to become the most-viewed video in the past 24 hours. Yesterday, the Lungi Dance crooner took to his Instagram handle to reveal that the peppy track garnered over a whopping 10 million views and more than 10 million likes in less than 10 hours from its release. Saiyaan Ji song and its music video also received a thumbs up from ardent fans of the Punjabi rapper on Twitter.

'Saiyaan Ji' crosses 17M views and trends on world charts

After teasing the release of their much-anticipated dance number featuring Dream Girl actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar's Saiyaan Ji song was finally dropped on YouTube yesterday, i.e. January 27, 2021. Two months after releasing the romantic number First Kiss with Ipsitaa, Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a dance number for all the party animals out there. Ever since its release, the music video of the catchy dance number has been breaking multiple records, not only across the country but also around the world.

Although Saiyaan Ji music video garnered over 10 million views and 10 lakh likes in less than 10 hours, it went on to become the most-viewed video worldwide in the last 24 hours with over an astonishing 17 million views and 128k comments on YouTube alone. Thus, to celebrate the milestone, the Angreji Beat hitmaker took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "#SaiyaanJi reaching new heights of success. Trending #1 on YouTube and #1 on World Charts. Tune in now!".

Check out Yo Yo Honey Singh's Instagram post below:

About Saiyaan Ji YouTube

Saiyaan Ji marks yet another collaboration of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar after Moscow Mashuka, which had released back in April 2020. The lyrics of the peppy track have been penned by Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala along with Singh, who has also composed and produced the music of Saiyaan Ji. The music video of the dance number has been produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

