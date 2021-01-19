'The Crown' & 'Ozark' Rule Critics Choice Award Nominations, HBO Max Shows Bag 2nd Spot

The Annual Critics Choice Awards for TV have been revealed. Netflix and HBO Max have bagged multiple nominations across several categories, all thanks to their multiple award-winning shows. After a major Emmy sweep, Schitt’s Creek is also dominating the comedy show category. Find out more details about these nominations below.

Ozark and The Crown rule Critics’ Choice Award Nominations

2020 was a disastrous year for the global entertainment industry. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our lives, several countries were in complete lockdown and hence cinema halls were deserted for months. Hence, people heavily relied on OTT platforms for their entertainment. No wonder, this year these OTT platform shows are ready to win big at several award nights. The Annual Critics’ Choice Award nominations were recently announced and OTT platforms like Netflix and HBO Max might win big.

Netflix’s The Crown and Ozark have bagged six nominations each. Both the celebrated Netflix shows have been nominated in the best drama category. The Crown cast members Olivia Colman and Emma Corin are both competing in the best drama actress category, whereas Josh O’Connor is nominated in the best drama actor category.

The Crown’s supporting cast members Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies are competing the best drama actor and actress categories. Netflix alone has bagged 26 nominations this year. Netflix’s Ozark cast members Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Tom Pelphrey, Julia Garner, and Janet McTeer have all bagged nominations in the lead and supporting actors’ category.

HBO Max is in the second place with 22 nominations. The major contributor to HBO’s 22 nomination is Lovecraft Country. The show earned five nominations this year. After HBO, FX’s Mrs. America is at third position. Talking about the comedy category, Schitt’s Creek and What We Do in the Shadows has bagged multiple nominations. Schitt’s Creek already won big at the Primetime Emmys.

Apart from The Crown and Ozark, other drama series like Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian, The Good Fight, Perry Mason, and This Is Us have also bagged multiple nominations this year. The Annual Critics’ Cohice Awards will be taking place on March 7, 2021. On February 7, 2021 the nominations for the film category will be announced.

