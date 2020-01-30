American Rapper Offset Detained By LA Police At A Shopping Center For Carrying Firearms

American rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was detained by the Los Angeles police officers at The Grove, a popular open-air shopping complex in Los Angeles. Offset was detained by the LA Police department on Wednesday, January 29.

Offset detained by Los Angeles police at a shopping centre

It was reported that the police got a call from the outlet at around 8 pm. The outlet told the offices that individuals with firearms were seen in the shopping centre's multi-story parking structure. It was reported that an individual with a firearm had fled the scene, but things turned out differently and the police were able to get hold of the accused. One of those individuals turned out to be the rapper Offset.

It was reported that the two firearms were recovered from Offset and three other individuals in the area. Offset and the three others have been taken to the police station for further questioning. It was reported that the rapper was just detained and not arrested.

A nearby pedestrian shot a video on his cell phone. In the video, we can see Offset in a yellow pullover as he is being pushed against the wall by police officers as they are trying to detain him. In the video, we can also hear Offset demanding to know why he is being handcuffed. It was also reported that the Los Angeles Police Department has not released any statement or comment on the matter. Take a look at the video here:

This is not the first time that Offset was detained by the police. The rapper has run into the hands of the law earlier too. The last time Offset was taken in by the police was in May 2019. An arrest warrant was issued for the rapper in the Sandy Springs region of Georgia and he was held accountable for reportedly attacking a person who was shooting him on a mobile phone camera, which Offset ended up breaking.

