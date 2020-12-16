Cardi B Surprises Offset With A Lamborghini For His Birthday, He Writes 'Thank You Bae'

Cardi B and Offset's past few months have been quite tumultuous. Cardi B had filed for divorce in September but decided not to go ahead with it in November. The pair is back together and on Offset's birthday, which falls on December 14, the WAP star surprised her husband with a new car. The Rap Saved Me singer took to his Instagram and shared a video of the new ride his wife has gifted him. Read on to know more here.

Cardi B's gift for Offset's birthday

Cardi B and Offset celebrated the latter's birthday on December 14. Offset took to his Instagram and shared a video where we can see Cardi B covering his eyes while leading his way to his new gift, which is a brand new Lamborghini. The couple was surrounded by their friends and Cardi could be seen recording the video with one hand and covering her husband's eyes with the other.

Offset could be seen wearing a black full sleeve t-shirt and paired it up with yellow pants, while Cardi stunned in a brown top and skirt, and kept her hair sleek straight. He captioned the post, "SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib" You can see the post here.

Cardi B's birthday wish for Offset

The Bodak Yellow singer took to Instagram and wished her husband on his birthday. She shared a romantic video with Offset and captioned the post, "Happy birthday Hubs ❤️I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health, and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line(somebody gotta be the mean 1😅) I❤️u .Let's turn it up tonight !!" You can see the post here.

Cardi B's divorce was called off in November by the singer, two months after filing for it. By October, Offset was back on Cardi's good side as she agreed to give him another chance. She did an Instagram live and said that 'It's really hard not to talk to your best friend."

The pair had secretly tied the knot in September 2017, but there had been trouble brewing for a while. The couple broke up temporarily in December 2018 after one year of marriage and just a few months after welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Image Credits: itscardibnation Instagram account

