Mujeeb Ur Rahman Hospitalised After Positive COVID-19 Test Ahead Of Big Bash League

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is currently in Australia for the Big Bash League (BBL 2020), tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The leg-spinner is currently hospitalised in a Queensland hospital. Mujeeb reached Australia last week after travelling from Kabul but reported symptoms during the requisite quarantine period this week.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman hospitalised in Queensland after testing positive for COVID-19

The Mujeeb Ur Rahman COVID-19 news was revealed by the Brisbane Heat franchise through an official statement. According to the statement, Mujeeb will remain in the care of the Queensland Health Department until he is cleared to join the franchise for BBL 2020.

Wishing Mujeeb a speedy recovery. Look forward to seeing you play in BBL10!#BringTheHeat #BBL10 https://t.co/M2M7fFOACq — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 4, 2020

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson said that the welfare of Mujeeb was of the highest concerns for them and the Brisbane Heat. Svenson further said that they will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the integrity of the competition and well-being of the player are suitably addressed. He stated that Mujeeb is a young man who is far from home and they will ensure he is well looked after.

Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said that the health and safety of their players, staff and the wider community is their top priority this season. He assured that both Mujeeb and the Brisbane Heat have their full support and they will ensure all Queensland Government protocols continue to be followed as he recovers.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman IPL

Mujeeb was last seen in action during the Dream11 IPL 2020 that was played from September-November in the UAE. The Afghan international who plays for Punjab didn't get enough opportunities to prove his mettle. The Mujeeb Ur Rahman IPL stats for 2020 include just the two matches where he failed to grab a single wicket and gave away runs at an expensive economy rate of 10.37.

The talented leg-spinner will now ply his trade for Brisbane Heat in the BBL 2020 after he recovers from the virus. Meanwhile, the tenth edition of the Big Bash League is set to get underway on Thursday, December 10 with a match between the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena.

SOURCE: BRISBANE HEAT TWITTER

