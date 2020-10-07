Bruno Mars' Birthday: Here Is A Trivia Quiz For All The R&B Singer's Fans

Singer Bruno Mars, known for his stage performances and retro showmanship, is also known for his wide range of musical styles. He is accompanied by his band, the Hooligans who play instruments and serves as back dancers and backup singers. The singer has come out with three studio albums in his career till now. He rose to prominence with the song Just the Way You Are. He's known for songs like Count on Me, 24K Magic, Uptown Funk, Finesse, When I Was Your Man, The Lazy Song among others. On Bruno Mars’ birthday, here is a quiz based on his trivia and facts.

Bruno Mars' trivia quiz

1. What is the full name of Bruno Mars?

Peter Mars

Peter Gene Hernandez

Peter Gene Mars

Bruno Gene Mars

2. Which among these is the debut studio album of Bruno Mars?

24K Magic

Unorthodox Jukebox

Doo-Wops & Hooligans

It’s Better If You Don’t Understand

3. Which among these is not a studio album by Bruno Mars?

24K Magic

Unorthodox Jukebox

Intentions

Doo-Wops & Hooligans

4. Which romantic comedy features Bruno Mars in a cameo role?

MidWeek

Honeymoon in Vegas

Little Anthony

Frankie Lymon

5. Which Jaeson Ma single featured Bruno Mars?

Get Sexy

Love

Sweet 7

Nothin’ On You

Also Read| Bruno Mars ready to 'submit headshots' at Rihanna's Fenty; says 'I should've been a model'

6. What was the first lead single by Bruno Mars?

Liquore Store Blues

Just the Way You Are

Grenade

The Lazy Song

7. Which song by Bruno Mars is a part of the soundtrack of the movie The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn?

Count on Me

It Will Rain

Eclipse

Ours

Also Read| Bruno Mars’ Top Romantic Songs That Will Definitely Set The Mood For Your Next Date

8. Which song marked the first collaboration of Bruno Mars and Lil Wayne?

Mirror

Lighters

Talking to the Moon

Young Wild & Free

9. Bruno Mars was awarded his first-ever Grammy award for which song?

Count on Me

Just the Way You Are

Love

Get Sexy

10. How many Grammys were won by Bruno Mars in 2018?

3

4

5

6

Also Read| Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars & other celebrities who do not use their real names, See the list

Bruno Mars' quiz -answers

Peter Gene Hernandez

Doo-Wops & Hooligans

Intentions

Honeymoon in Vegas

Love

Just the Way You Are

It Will Rain

Mirror

Just The Way You Are

6

Also Read| Bruno Mars :From 'Grenade' To 'Uptown Funk' Check The 10 Greatest Hits Of The Music Icon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.