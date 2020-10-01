Are French Montana And Doja Cat Dating? Did Nene Leaks Cheat On Her Husband With French?

Rapper French Montana has recently been rumoured to be dating singer Doja Cat. Amidst these rumours, reality TV star Madina Milana shared a video in which she mentioned that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been cheating on her husband with French Montana. Read ahead to know more about French Montana and Doja Cat and also about what Madina Milana had to say about Nene's cheating incident.

Are French Montana and Doja Cat dating?

Many news outlets have reported that rapper Frech Montana and singer Doja Cat are dating. A recent post was uploaded by the rapper in which he could be seen hanging out with Doja Cat on a yacht. Though the two stars seemed to be just hanging out with each other, many media outlets have reported that the two have been dating for quite some time now.

The Shade Room also reported that the news that French Montana and Doja Cat are dating could be false as Doja Cat is very private about her dating life and added that the two seemed to be just friends. Take a look a the snap of the rapper and singer on the yacht:

French Montana and Nene Leaks scandal

In the same post above, fans can spot reality TV star Madina Milana talk about Nene Leaks and French Montana. Madina seemed to indicate that Nene Leaks 'snuck' her way back into Wendy Willams' life and also accused her of cheating on her husband with French Montana. Madina mentioned that she wanted to clear things out and added that Nene should come out in the open about it all. Earlier, Wendy Willams had also mentioned the same.

Finally, in the video, Milanda added that when French Montana and Nene were in the same car, she let him touch her up. Though none of this has been confirmed yet, Nene Leaks did put a very suggestive post on her Instagram. Her post's caption read - 'John Doe wit all these liessssss! Say what now!?!? i can’tttttttttttttttt' (sic). Take a look at her post:

