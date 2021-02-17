BTS' J-Hope Gets Photobombed By Jin In His Recent Photoshoot, Watch Video

Bangtan TV recently dropped a video of BTS' J-Hope and Jin on YouTube on February 14, 2021. The video was captured as the boys are shooting for the promotions of their upcoming album BE’s Essential Edition. The recent video features Jin photobombing and fans are calling him super cute, read along and take a look.

BTS' J-Hope and Jin in a new Bangtan TV video

On Sunday, February 14, 2021, Bangtan TV released a video featuring Jin and J-Hope. The release of their upcoming album, Essential Edition of BE is just around the corner and the members are constantly caught up with several promotions for it. The BTS boys are having a great time, as they curate rooms for the ARMY, share their notes, thoughts as well as concerns for their fans.

In their upcoming studio album and promotional activities, the BTS members are hoping that they can spread positivity and hope while the world still fights with ongoing coronavirus pandemic. BTS has always made sure that they spread happy vibes and smile with their music and albums. They are taking care of the same while curating their ideas and doing the promotions.

The recent video that Bangtan TV has shared, is one of the funniest videos that they have shared on the internet. The BTS Bomb video features J-Hope and Jin who are doing some photoshoot, while they are all suited up. J-Hope is seen checking out Jin’s pictures, which is when he notices a funny click and has a good laugh while making fun of Jin.

Further on, when J-Hope is getting his pictures clicked Jin decides to not move from the shooting location. He is then seen, walking in while the former is getting clicked. Jin is seen addressing himself as a professional photobomber.

About the BE Essential Edition

The band announced the release of the Essential Edition of their November 2020 album BE on January 24, 2021. The band is doing this as a thank you to their strong and worldwide fandom, which made them achieve some historic milestones with the album. The album is slated to release on February 19, 2021.

