Did You Know BTS Name Has A Very Thoughtful & Positive Full Form, Find Out Here

BTS has become one of the most popular bands across the world with an ever-growing fan base. The group is often seen breaking records and landing on the top of charts from time to time, within a few years of their debut. But did you know the band’s name actually stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan and what it actually means? Read along to know.

Also Read: John Cena Gushes About BTS On Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; ARMY Reacts On Twitter

Did you know that the BTS name stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan?

People around the world are familiar with the Korean boy band BTS. Irrespective if they are a part of the BTS Army or not they have heard other people mentioning and talking about the boy band. The group has set several records and achieved heights of success within a few years of arriving in the global music scene and often make it to the top of various music charts. The boy band is a lot of times referred to as Bangtan Boys and other names that can be possible full forms of the letter B-T-S. But this is not where the letters were initiated, they came from the words Bangtan Sonyeondan which is the actual full form of BTS as told by the band member J-Hope.

In an interview with Affinity Magazine, J-Hope mentioned that the real full form was Bangtan Sonyeondan which translated to Bulletproof Boy Scouts. The name has a pretty thoughtful meaning to it as Bangtan means something that is resistant to bullets. He explains that it symbolises the blocking out of stereotypes, criticism, expectations and anything negative which the youth of current times takes like bullets to themselves.

Also Read: BTS Gets Grammy Nominations For First Time, Their Fans Can't Keep Calm

As per reports in Soompi, back in 2017, the boy group redesigned the logo and also shared that the letters B-T-S will now have an elaborate meaning. They have a backronym that expands to Beyond The Scene, which the band’s agency explains is significant to the youth that denies settling for something that doesn’t suit them and go beyond it. The band has time and again, sent across positive messages for their fan base which explains the love they receive worldwide.

BTS On the work front

BTS' most recent and 5th Korean studio album released on November 20, 2021, and is titled BE. The album released nine months after their 4th studio album Map of The Soul:7 and also included the August 2020 released single Dynamite. BE also debuted on the top of the Billboard 100 charts and became the first band since The Beatles to achieve five chart-topping albums, and received positive reviews from music critics around the world.

Also Read: John Cena learnt THIS lesson about downtime from the K-pop group BTS: John Cena and BTS

Also Read: K-Pop band BTS want to meet John Cena, WWE legend reacts to the Jimmy Fallon show: John Cena and BTS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.