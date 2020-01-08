One Direction Website Reactivated, 1D Fans Trend 'One Direction 2020' Worldwide

One Direction fans went into a complete meltdown when the band’s official website was updated. The band's fans could not handle the update that was noticeable on the official website. They immediately took to social media and started talking about all the major clues about the band's potential reunion that have been observed over the last few months.

One Direction heading for a tour in 2020?

One Direction was and is still considered to be one of the most successful boy bands on the planet. The band, prior to its hiatus, has produced several hit albums and songs and two documentaries. One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016, just a year after the band’s fifth member Zayn Malik left the band in the middle of their tour. Although the Once Direction members are currently focusing on their successful solo careers, their mini-reunions always bring immense joy to their fans.

But a recent One Direction update caught the One Direction fans off guard. The One Direction website saw an update and reactivation. This 2020 update took the internet by storm. Fans could not help but tweet about this website update.

Another major bombshell was dropped by band member Liam Payne. Liam, in an interview with a media portal, accidentally revealed that a One Direction documentary will be released on the band’s 10th anniversary. But no official announcement about the same has been made yet. Till then, check out how fans reacted this One Direction website update on Twitter.

⚠️#OneDirection2020⚠️



Holy shit I'm not even ready enough to start up for this year !!!!



*One Directions'rumored documentary

*Louis following back Zayn

*Reactivation of the official site

*Louis' night at Harry's place

*1D rumored to be writing their next album secretly — pstans1D (@hazza__boo) January 6, 2020

