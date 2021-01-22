Orlando Bloom Is A 'proud Partner' With 'a Tear Of Joy' As Katy Concludes Her Performance

Orlando Bloom seemed delighted as he watched his partner Katy Perry perform the song Fireworks at the presidential inaugural function. He mentioned that he feels proud as a partner to watch Katy perform at such a historic moment and expressed his emotions in a series of posts on social media. Orlando Bloom shared a few videos of himself and Katy from the inaugural performance and a few behind the scenes shots of the actual fireworks at the end of Katy’s performance.

Orlando Bloom pens a loving note after watching Katy Perry perform

Katy Perry, along with a bunch of prominent guests, were set to appear in a special programme hosted by Tom Hanks. The Celebrating America special was done in order to celebrate Joe Biden’s win in the US elections. Therefore, Katy Perry performed at the special event on her 2010 song 'Firework'. She was seen dressed in all white and looked elegant as she performed her smash hit from 2010. Her partner Orlando Bloom was near the stage filming her as she performed the song. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the video of his partner Katy performing the song as it comes to a close with a beautiful show of actual fireworks as she completes the song. Soon enough, Katy takes a moment after her performance at Washington DC and is all smiles as she bows down to thank the people who were listening to her. Orlando then approaches her and has a short chat with her.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote that their daughter, Daisy Day, will be proud one day to see her mother, Katy, be a part of a historic moment. He further added that he hopes that everyone will heal from all the past happenings in the country. He wishes everyone unites and loves one another in the times to come. Orlando Bloom then stated that he is one proud partner and that he had tears of joy as he watched Katy deliver an amazing performance with her song. Fans and followers in the comments section too seemed very pleased with Orlando’s encouraging words and praised him for his amazing post.

