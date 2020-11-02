Padmini Kolhapure Unveils Her New Music Label 'Dhamaka' On The Occasion Of Her Birthday

On the occasion of Padmini Kolhapure’s birthday, the actor unveiled her new music label called Dhamaka in the presence of her friends and family. The actor also shared the reason why she came up with this new music label and showed how excited she is to announce her new venture.

Padmini Kolhapure’s Music Label

As per a report by Mid-Day, Padmini Kolhapure’s son, Priyaank Sharma, gathered their family to celebrate the commencement of Padmini Kolhapure’s music label with the entire team of ‘Dhamaka’. Close family members came together to celebrate Padmini Kolhapure’s birthday as well as the announcement of her new venture. Priyaank Sharma and Padmini Kolhapure were seen with Tutu Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Shivangi Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Vedika Saraswat, Pankaj Saraswat, Tejaswini Kolhapure and Siddhanth Kapoor. Vibhas Arora and Paras Mehta were also present there being the team members of ‘Dhamaka’.

Sharing her happiness with everyone, Padmini Kolhapure stated that she was extremely happy that she is celebrating her birthday with her near and dear ones. She added that she is also excited to announce that her record label Dhamaka Records will be launching soon with their first song. She also added that she is thrilled to embark on this musical journey and look forward to working with all the great talent out there.

Padmini Kolhapure also took to her Instagram handle and reshared the photos posted by her son, Priyaank Sharma. The actor shared it in her Instagram stories. Take a look.

Padmini Kolhapure and sister Shivangi Kolhapure have lent their voices as chorus singers in movies such as Yaadon Ki Baraat, Dushman Dost and Kitab. Padmini also released a music album with Bappi Lahiri. Apart from these, she has also sung for many of her films in the past. She also sang for movies such as Sadak Chaap, Vidhata, Daana Pani, to name a few.

Padmini Kolhapure’s movies

On the occasion of Padmini Kolhapure’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of her finest movies. Some of her popular ones include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Prem Rog, Woh Saat Din, Daata, Suhaagan, Swarg Se Sunder, Pyaar Jhukta Nahin, Aaj Ka Daur and many more.

