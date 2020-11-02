Namrata Shirodkar Get's Into Work Mode As She Shares Her #MondayMotivation On Insta

Namrata Shirodkar is known for her awesome acting skills and her notable works in Bollywood as well as regional films. Recently, she posted a work mode picture on Instagram, and we are loving it. The Kachche Dhaage actress has marked a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. She holds a huge fan following on social media and she never fails to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, she posted a picture in which she is wearing the no-makeup look and was motivated to start the week.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar shared her Monday thoughts and wrote Mondays are back and so is she. She hashtagged about how she was back to work mode and how she balanced work life. As she shared the post, her followers showed love in her picture with lovely comments.

On Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram, she also shared some stories and in one picture, she was seen writing an inspirational quote which says one must clear their mind just like the sky was clear. Previously, On Sunday, she had also posted about World Vegan Day. She captioned her post saying that if one could be anything, he should be kind. World Vegan Day was one such day to be kind to the planet, she says. She wrote about the health benefits that one can achieve through a vegan diet. She continued saying that it was not an easy road to follow and needed patience and perseverance. She concluded by saying that a vegan lifestyle was something that she was looking forward to and hoping to achieve very soon.

The actress was awarded the Femina Miss India in 1993. She was seen in a brief role as a child artiste with Shatrughan Sinha in the 1977 movie Shirdi Ke Sai Baba. She is best known for her works in movies such as Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vaastav: The Reality, and Pukar, for which she was nominated for the IIFA Award for the Best Supporting Actress, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil, and the crossover cinema Bride and Prejudice, which was a hit overseas, particularly in the UK. Currently, Namrata resides in Hyderabad and is a proud mother to two adorable kids.

