Palash Sen Starts Petition To Bring Freelance Musicians Under Organised Sector

The entertainment industry has been facing some challenges as several freelance singers and artists are not able to perform due to the social distancing norms amid the Coronavirus lockdown. After looking at the problems the musicians are facing, Euphoria's singer-writer-composer Dr. Palash Sen came forward and has asked people to sign on to his petition India for Indie.

Dr. Palash Sen starts a petition titled: India for Indie

On July 3, Dr. Palash Sen took to his Instagram and shared a 5-minute long video. In this video, he expressed that in this time of lockdown, a lot of freelancing musicians have been facing problems as they do not have any work. So to support all the musicians, he has started a petition titled: India for Indie which he has sent to PM Modi too. In this petition, he has requested the honourable PM of India to create an organised sector for freelance musicians like him. Take a look at the video here.

In the caption of the video, he wrote, "#IndiaforIndie- The Next Step. I have initiated a petition to the Honourable PM, Sh Narendra Modi Ji, to make the govt aware of the plight of the independent musicians of our country. Time to act on our words. Please sign the petition and share and request as many as possible to sign it. Each signature, each voice counts. Link in Bio. Abhi khatam nahin ladaaii... 🤘🏻#IndiaforIndie".

Days after he shared the first video, he has shared another video where he is aksing his fan to sign the petition. He wrote "Come on guys! To make a change, we need your signatures! You have to be our voice. Sign and share the petition now!!" Take a look at the post here.

While talking in the video, Sen also expressed that the petition has no limit as he believes that the more people sign, it is much better then. He also talked about nepotism in the music industry and added that he does not want to get into it but wants an organised sector for freelance musicians as they are the ones facing a lot of problems.

