Teaser Out For Pankaj Udhas' Very First Marathi Song 'Ranga Dhanoocha Zhula'; See Here

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas is all set to make his Marathi debut on June 14, 2020. Pankaj Udhas will be working alongside Kavita Paudwal for his very first Marathi song. The teaser for the upcoming song was recently released online by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram page.

Ghazal Samrat Pankaj Udhas releases teaser for his first Marathi song

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Mourns The Death Of Friend's Helper, Says 'we Exchanged A Sense Of Belonging'

Above is the teaser for Ranga Dhanoocha Zhula, Ghazal Samrat Pankaj Udhas' very first Marathi song. The short teaser features both Pankaj Udhas and Kavita Paudwal singing together.

In the caption for the short teaser, Ranga Dhanoocha Zhula is revealed to be a song about monsoons. According to the caption, Apeksha Music's latest song will brighten up your monsoon blues. This is also the first time that Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas is working alongside Kavita Paudwal.

The song will drop at 11 am on the YouTube Channel of Apeksha Films, on June 14, 2020. The music director for the song is Ashok Patki while the video for the song will be directed by Prashant Shyam Surve. The lyrics for the song have been penned down by Mandar Cholkar and Ajay Jaswal is the producer.

Also Read | Hansika Motwani To Tie The Knot With Businessman Beau In 'couple Of Days'? Actress Answers

Pankaj Udhas on making his Marathi Musical Debut

In an interview with a news portal, Ghazal Samrat Pankaj Udhas revealed his experience on making his first Marathi song. Pankaj Udhas excitedly stated that he was extremely happy to collaborate with Kavita Paudwal and Ashok Patkiji for his first Marathi Song in his three-decade-old career. Further, he promised fans that the song will touch the hearts of the Marathi music lovers.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Helps Man Reach Varanasi To Perform Last Rites Of Wife; Shares Pic From Train

Moreover, the singer stated that had a special connection with the composer Ashok Patkiji, as the latter had also composed Pankaj's first Hindi gazal song, Aahat. Ghazal Samrat Pankaj Udhas then spoke about how he prepared for his first Marathi song. the singer mentioned that he focused on pronunciation and meanings of the words to express them in their true senses.

Kavita Paudwal, daughter of Anuradha Paudwal, stated that it was her mother’s idea to collaborate with Pankaj Udhas for this Marathi Bhavgeet. According to Kavita, Pankaj Udhas's sweet style of singing went well with the genre. She also said that the team had tried to combine Ashok Patki's composition with Pankaj Udhas' timeless music to create an old school melody.

Also Read | Bollywood Celebs 'very Concerned' For Kids Over ICSE Exam Dates, Tag CM Thackeray, Others

[Promo from Pankaj Udhas Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.