Papon Performs Last Rites Of His Mother Archana Mahanta, Shares Heartfelt Post

Indian playback singer Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta’s mother and renowned Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Papon took to his social media handle on Friday, September 4, 2020, to share glimpses of him performing his mother’s last rites. Along with the post, the singer also penned a long note explaining how he is coming to terms with what happened. Many celebs and fans sent their love in the comment section.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Papon shares pictures of him performing his mother’s last rites. In the picture, the singer can be seen indulging in some prayer activities. He can also be seen following the protocols as he wears a mask and performs the ritual.

Along with the post, Papon also penned a long note describing details about the event and how he is coping with the situation. The singer wrote saying, “Coming in terms with what happened and doing what needs to be done. Lost Maa. But she gave us time to be by her side and maybe gave us time to ease ourselves to accept the ultimate loss.” He also added that he is grateful to be able to perform the final rites and carry on the rituals due to the ease in the lockdown protocols.” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, several celebs, co-singer and fans went all out to send their heartfelt wishes and positive comments to the singer. The post received several likes and comments. Some of the users penned their heartfelt sympathy, while some sent love and strength to the singer. One of the users wrote, “May her soul rest in peace. Prayers & love. ðŸ™ @paponmusic”, while the other one wrote, “So sorry for the loss. Hope you are able to let this sink in and may she transition very peacefully. More strength to you!”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the passing away of the singer

Archana Mahanta died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at a private hospital. The 72-year-old singer, the wife of late Khagen Mahanta, a famous Assamese singer, had been treated after having suffered a brain stroke on July 14.

'Papon' performed her last rites with full state honours at the Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati. Archana Mahanta and her husband Khagen Mahanta, known as 'Bihu King,' used to be a very popular couple known for their Bihu renditions and Assam traditional folk songs. Several celebs and fans have been pouring their heartfelt wishes for the late singer.

