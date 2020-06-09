Papon's Latest Single 'Haaye Rabba' Is For Every Die-hard Romantic; Watch Video

Angarag Mahanta, widely known by his stage name Papon, is the voice behind several soulful Bollywood tracks like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Kyun, and Kaun Mera to name a few. The melodious playback singer has finally come out with yet another romantic track after a long time. The song is titled Haaye Rabba which dropped on YouTube today, i.e. June 9, 2020.

Shot to fame after the romantic melody Moh Moh Ke Dhage from 2015's Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Papon has sung several songs that have garnered multiple accolades for him. Now, the singer has released yet another romantic number titled Haaye Rabba, in collaboration with Indie Music Lable.

Both written and composed by Sidharth Amit Bhavsar, Haaye Rabba is one soothing melody which will surely tug one's heart-strings with its meaningful lyrics and the soulful voice of Papon.

Singer Papon latest track 'Haaye Rabba' out now

The music video of the song featuring Papon was released by Indie Music Label on their YouTube channel today. The song is also available for everyone on all the music streaming platforms too. In an interaction with a media portal, the Managing Director of Indie Music Label, Naushad Khan expressed his thoughts on the rise and demand of singles.

In his statement, Naushad stated that during the COVID-19 lockdown, everyone is looking for great content and good music and expressed saying they are committed towards the same.

He added saying some of their best songs include Darshan Raval’s Bhula Dunga and Saari ki Saari 2.0 to Karan Sehmbi’s Aameen and now Papon’s new song Haaye Rabba, which have all been produced during the lockdown. Elaborating more about Haaye Rabba, the MD of Indie Music Label shared that it is a beautiful love song and thinks that people will definitely connect with it.

Singer Papon also spoke about his new track and stated that Haaye Rabba has been a great working experience for him. He added saying Sidharth has composed and written the lovely song and he thinks, the masses will love it too for its simplicity and melody. Meanwhile, Papon has also been keeping his fans entertained amid lockdown through social media.

Check out the full music video/ lyrics video of Papon's Haaye Rabba below:

