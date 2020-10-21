Paras Chhabra To Make His Musical Debut With Mahira Sharma; Check Out His Look

Paras Chhabra is a popular TV personality. He is also known to be a great admirer of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Paras Chhabra adores the actor and his style since a very long time. After the lockdown eased, Paras Chhabra finally got an opportunity to change his wardrobe inspired by Ranveer Singh.

Paras' look from his song is inspired by this star

This opportunity was brought to Paras Chhabra by his friend and designer Bharat Ahuja of the Desire Design Studio. The designer will apparently work in turning Paras Chhabra's entire look and change it to one inspired by Ranveer Singh. The wardrobe makeover will be done for an upcoming song which will release in November this year. Actor Mahira Sharma will also be featuring in the song along with Paras.

The song has been shot in Goa. The peppy song will release under the banner of Paras Chhabra's production house which he recently inaugurated with friend Gaurav K Sharma. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's song will be the debut project of the latter's production house. Paras Chhabra, speaking about the song, said that its a dhamakedaar number and will be a treat for all music lovers.

Speaking about his look, Paras Chhabra said that his fans will be seeing him in a very different look. He further thanked his designer friend Bharat Ahuja for giving him the exact look he had in his mind. With a quirky shirt and curly hair, Paras Chhabra looks handsome in the picture. The actor has also accessorised his outfits with watches, rings and bracelets, making him look funkier.

Mahira Sharma, on the other hand, will be seen in a Swarovski lehenga in the song. While Paras Chhabra will be making his musical debut with this song, Mahira Sharna, on the other hand, has been a part of many music videos.

