Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat Aka Samar 'loves' The Changed Rupali Ganguly In The Show

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has now become one of the most-watched TV shows by topping charts weeks after weeks. The show began with showing Rupali aka Anupamaa as a devoted housewife, however, now the tables have turned. From the past few weeks, the housewife has drastically changed into a woman who is learning how to stand up for herself. In connection with the same, Paras Kalnawat, the actor who plays Samar in the show spoke about Anupamaa’s transformation in an interview with Telly Chakkar.

Paras Kalnawat speaks about Anupamaa’s transformation

During the interaction when asked about the change in Rupali’s character, Paras said that it was bound to happen. According to him, viewers are also happy to watch Anupamaa trying to be independent. Moreover, Paras also went on to unveil his equation with the changed character. While doing so, the actor added that he did not face any difficulty performing scenes with the new Anupamaa.

He elaborated further saying that his equation as Samar is still the same with Anupamaa. In fact, the actors have become so comfortable with each other that they give almost every shot in just one take. While concluding the interaction, Paras did not budge to dwell into his views about the changed Anupamaa.

According to him, the viewers wanted to watch the transformation of Anupamaa. The actor feels what she is doing in the show is right. Hence, personally, he loves the new avatar of Anupamaa more than the previous one.

This Rajan Shahi show began with depicting the life of a housewife who was struggling to find an identity of her own within the four walls of her house. However, now with the gripping turn Anupamaa recently found out about her husband Vanraj’s affair which shattered her entirely. However, instead of being devastated, Anupamaa is now trying to stand tall and challenging her husband with every step.

From learning how to drive a car to start her own classes, Anupamaa is growing strong with every threat of Vanraj. Although the affair hasn’t been disclosed in front of Vanraj’s parents, with the new promos of the show it appears that Vanraj’s dark secret is going to be disclosed soon. Stay tuned for further updates about the show.

