Anupamaa Actor Paras Kalnawat Opens Up About His Equation With Rupali Ganguly

Star Plus’ much-acclaimed show Anupamaa has been making headlines ever since its premiere. The show starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead role focuses on the new creation of Anupama's life. Television actor Paras Kalnawat, who essays the role of Samar, recently opened up about his character and the show. He also went on to reveal his equation with Rupali and the emotional breakdown scene that made the audience sit up and take notice of his talent.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, actor Paras Kalnawat opened up about details from his show, Anupamaa. Talking about his character, the actor said that playing Samar was not difficult because he believes Samar’s happiness and joy and angst is something he can relate to. He also said that everything comes naturally and he has grown as an actor since day 1 on the set. The actor added that he is grasping Samar’s shade more and more every day and it is not a difficult task because he puts in every emotion naturally.

Paras further went on to talk about his equation with Rupali. He said that when working with Rupali, everything happens naturally and he also calls her mummy on sets as she is like his mom and he is very attached to her. He added that Rupali treats him like her son and also calls him an elder version of Rudranksh, her son, which makes him feel very good.

Paras revealed that he is very close to Rupali and they share the closest bond. He also said that apart from them, Sudhanshu, Baa, and Ekta have a group where they go on to chat and have lots of fun. He added that even on their off day, they call each other. He revealed that they are all planning a trip together whenever they have an off.

Talking about the emotional breakdown scene that got everyone talking, he said that he gave his 100% to the emotional breakdown scene. He added that he cries naturally and does not use a substitute for it. He revealed that it was a single take scene and the praises that he has been getting from family, friends, is very overwhelming. His family told him that they cried watching that scene.

