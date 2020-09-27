'Bigg Boss' Contestant Sidharth & Others Who Blessed Us With Fun Music Videos

Bigg Boss has grown to become one of the most popular shows in India. It started in 2006 and will now enter its thirteenth season this year. The rules and games change according to the theme of the season. Not just the concept, but every Bigg Boss contestant has also gained popularity through the show. Every Bigg Boss contestant has gained a substantial fan-following after their participation in the show.

Television actor Sidharth Shukla was a Bigg Boss contestant last year, who won the show, and model Asim Riaz was the runner up. In addition to participating in the show, these contestants also have starred in music videos which have been a huge hit among fans as well.

Songs that 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sidharth Shukla & others have been part of:

1. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz has a huge fanbase. When he got together with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana, the internet totally shipped them. They have been on each other's Instagram feed ever since. To fan the flames of love furthermore, the couple also has featured in many music videos together. Asim and Himanshi's songs have been a love anthem for many.

One of which is Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam which has garnered 57 million views on YouTube. Asim and Himanshi's song is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Amaal Malika and Kumaar is the lyricist. Kalla Sohna Hai and Khayal Rakha Kar are also among Asima and Himanshi's songs.

2. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Paras also gathered a huge fan-following post exit from the show. He and Mahira Sharma have featured in a couple of music videos. Baarish is their most liked video. It has garnered 21 million views on Youtube. The song is sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. Paras Chhabra's latest song Ring also features Mahira Sharma.

3. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship was the talk of the town for a long time. Apparently, Shehnaaz fell in love him during their Bigg Boss tenure but he did not feel the same about her. Though, they have maintained their friendship. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song Bhula Dunga evidently captures their chemistry. The song has 89 million views on YouTube and is sung by Darshan Raval.

