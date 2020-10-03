Pavitra Punia's Career Highlights, What She Is Best Known For, And Private Life

Pavitra Punia is one of the up and coming actors of the Indian Television industry. But did you know that her real name is actually Neha Singh and that Pavitra Punia is just her popular stage name? Here is a look at who Pavitra Punia is and how she got her a break in the Indian Television Industry. Moreover, at one point, fans also believed that she was Paras Chhabra's girlfriend.

Who is Pavitra Punia and what is she most known for?

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 14' Contestants: Here's A List Of Celebs Who Might Feature This Season

Pavitra Punia, real name Neha Singh, is most known for playing prominent roles in TV shows like Love u Zindagi and Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto. In Love u Zindagi, she featured as Geet Dhillon, one of the main characters. In Sapne... Preeto. In Love u Zindagi, she played the important role of Simran Ahluwalia. Moreover, Pavitra Punia also featured as Paulomi Roy in the massively popular fantasy drama show Naagin 3.

Also Read | Paras Chhabra's Rumoured Ex-GF Pavitra Punia To Be Part Of Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14'?

Finally, she has also featured in the massively popular children's fantasy drama show, Baalveer Returns. She played the role of the evil queen Timnasa in the show. When it comes to reality TV shows, Pavitra Punia was last seen in the romance matchmaking show Splitsvilla 3, in which she was the queen for episode 5, 6, and 10. Splitsvilla 3 was also her debut into the TV industry.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma To Enter The House Again?

She rose to prominence in Love u Zindagi, after she starred alongside TV superstar Sidharth Shukla. When it comes to movies, Pavitra Punia has only worked in Siddhartha: Love, Lust, Peace, which featured Mahesh Bhatt, Shivam Bhargava and Shazahn Padamsee as the leads. She has also worked in the Star Plus show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, where she played an antagonist. Pavitra Punia will soon be seen in an upcoming reality TV show alongside many other popular TV stars.

According to superstarprofiles.com, Pavitra Punia was born on August 22, 1988, in Hisawada, Uttar Pradesh. A few months ago, many fans speculated that she was dating Paras Chhabra. However, the two allegedly broke up later and are no longer a couple. They never officially announced their 'relationship' on social media.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' Premieres On October 2, 2020? Reports Suggest So

[Image source: Pavitra Punia Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.