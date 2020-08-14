Park Bo-gum Drops His Single 'All My Love' Right Before Military Enlistment; Watch Here

Record of Youth actor Park Bo-gum released his single ballad track in English and Korean, All My Love. The song comes right before his mandatory military service begins. All My Love track was accompanied by an aesthetic MV with the actor in it. The MV had glimpses of the process of creating the album and his time in the audio recording studio.

Also Read | K-pop Idol Yaebin Apologises To Fans After Using The ‘N’ Word On Live Stream

According to reports, Park Bo-gum’s track has two versions, one in Korean and one in English. The actor’s international fans were elated after the release, as per social media reactions. It was a first time ever for Park Bo Gum to sing and feature in an album in English.

During the entire video of All My Love, some of the lyrics called back to his time with fans. Through the song, Park has left some messages for his fans as he will not be involved with any entertainment activities due to the military service, as per reports in Korean media portals. The lyrics of the song read,

“So darling hold my hand and follow

Stay by my side

Though we don't know which to go

I know i will be alright

All my life

I will wish for your love

And forever your smile to remain

I give all my love to you.”

Also Read | Park Bo Gum & So Dam's 'Record Of Youth' Makers Release First Poster Of The Drama

Apart from the single album, which is available on YouTube and Spotify for Park Bo-gum fans, the actor's final drama awaits its release. Park Bo-gum will be seen in the role of a model in the upcoming drama Record of Youth. The drama will air in the first week of September, as per reports.

Also Read | Park Bo Gum Steps In The Shoes Of A Model For Upcoming Drama 'Record Of Youth'

Park Bo-gum has enlisted in the military and will be away from any entertainment activities for almost two years from now. He has been accepted to the Naval Cultural Promotion Team. According to The Korea Herald, the Love in the Moonlight actor will undergo military training at the Navy Education and Training Command located in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province and then move to the Navy headquarters situated in the city of Gyeryong.

Also Read | Soribada Awards 2020: BTS Bags Highest Acclaim With 'Daesang', While TWICE Is 'Top Artist'

Watch the music album here:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.