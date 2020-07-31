Park Bo Gum & So Dam's 'Record Of Youth' Makers Release First Poster Of The Drama

Upcoming tvN drama Record of Youth starring Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam and Byun Woo Seok in the lead roles has released the official poster for the drama. The drama is one of Park Bo Gum’s final works before the military enlistment of the actor.

The drama Record of Youth is about two young people trying to make it big in the entertainment industry, and how their struggles and dreams are twisted when the two people fall in love.

Record Of Youth's cast in the first poster for the drama

Park Bo Gum, who is essaying the lead role of Sa Hye Joon, is working on his way to becoming an actor in the industry. He meets his love interest in the reel story Ahn Jung Ha essayed by Park So Dam who was seen in Oscar winner film Parasite.

In the drama storyline, Jung Ha is also a fan of Hye Joon and meets him through a project. Meanwhile, Byun Woo Seok is essaying the role of Won Hae Hyo who belongs to a well-to-do family in the entertainment industry but wants to work only on the basis of his talent and not connections.

Record Of Youth's first poster

According to reports and interviews of the writers of the drama, the story will convey passion and enthusiasm in the millennials who work towards a goal at a very young age through Record Of Youth's cast. The show will have a mix of romance and laughter with a tinge of drama. Record Of Youth's cast have reportedly finished all the script related works and the drama is soon to release.

Record of Youth is a directed by Ahn Gil Ho who has previously worked on popular dramas like Forest of Secrets, Memories of the Alhambra, Watcher and more. The drama is written by Ha Myung Hee who is credited with works like Doctors, Degree of Love and more. The first episode of Record of Youth will air on September 7, 2020, as per reports.

Catch a glimpse of the drama before Record Of Youth's release

Record Of Youth's cast member Park Bo Gum

Record Of Youth's cast stills

