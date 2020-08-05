Park Bo Gum Steps In The Shoes Of A Model For Upcoming Drama 'Record Of Youth'

Actor Park Bo Gum has been in the headlines on the account of his mandatory military service as well as his recent drama. The makers of Record of Youth released the teaser of the drama recently and it has caught the attention of netizens for all the right reasons. Recently, Park Bo Gum’s stills created a buzz as he seemed fit for the role that he is essaying, as per fans.

Makers share stills of Park Bo Gum ahead of Record of Youth's release

In the upcoming drama, Park Bo Gum will be in the shoes of a model. As the lead character, the storyline revolves around the struggles of Bo gum’s character Sa Hye Joon. He is a model in the reel story trying his best to become an actor. The new stills shared by tvN shows him in the role.

In one of the stills from Record of Youth, Park Bo Gum is seen walking down the runway with a stiff look on his face. He is wearing loose-fitting clothes with layering and a sleek hairdo. Park Bo Gum’s character also has to do odd jobs to make ends meet. In another picture, he is seen working hard. Another picture is a close-up of the actor. The pictures were a quick glimpse for the fans who are eagerly waiting for the drama to air.

Park Bo Gum's photos as shared by tvN

Record of Youth also stars Park So Dam of Parasite fame and also Byun Woo Seok in the lead roles. In the drama, So Dam is essaying the role of a make-up artist. In the reel story, So Dam and Bo Gum’s characters meet as busy individuals but later develop feelings for each other. Hye Joon’s character is that of a strong-willed, determined person in the storyline, as per reports.

In an interview with a news publication, Park Bo Gum had revealed that the Hye Joon is a rational character who has clear aims and is full of honesty. To dwell in the role of Hye Joon, Park Bo Gum reportedly studied fashion shows, runway walks, shoots and interviews. During the interview, he also said that he tried his best to play a role which has such a strong presence and knows how to follow dreams. The drama Record of Youth is premiering on September 7 on tvN. It will be airing twice a week and is reported to have 16-20 episodes of almost an hour each.

