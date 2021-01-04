Park Bom Surprises Followers With Her Stunning Weight Loss, Fans Say "You Are Beautiful"

Park Bom took to Instagram to share a before and after picture of herself showcasing her incredible weight loss. The former 2NE1 singer had been away from singing due to her battle with ADHD. However, her new picture showed her incredible weight loss and thus fans have begun praising the singer for her accomplishment. Park Bom has been away from singing for close to two years and it was during this time she battled with ADHD.

Also Read | Spotify Wrapped 2020 Kpop Artists Include TWICE, BTS, BLACKPINK; See The Whole List

Park Bom surprises followers with her stunning weight loss

Also Read | Recap 2020: Top 10 Controversies From World Of Kpop & Kdrama

According to PostinTrend, the singer gained weight during the time she was away from the stage due to her ADHD medication. However, now the actor has managed to successfully reduce 11 kilograms and shared her amazing transformation on social media. According to the same news portal, it was revealed that Park Bom followed a Juvis Diet which is a common practice among celebrities like Shindong, Huh Gak and Sam Hammington. Park Bom had also announced that she feels healthier now and has cut down on her ADHD medications, according to the news portal.

Also Read | RECAP 2020: Top K-pop Songs Of 2020 Featuring BTS, BP, Tae-min & More

Sharing a collage of two images on Instagram, Park Bom wrote that she can see what she was a while back and is happy with what she has accomplished now. She stated that she gained a significant amount of weight due to her medication and it got tougher for her to practice dieting.

However, now the singer mentioned she feels nice to having accomplished her goals. She wrote that she lost close to 11 kgs. She pointed out that in the previous picture, she weighed around 70 kgs whereas now she weighs 59. She assured her fans and followers that she has cut down on her medications just as she cut down on her weight. She affirmed that she is getting healthier now and that she won’t go back to her old self.

Closing this caption, Park Bom hinted at her comeback by asking her fans to look forward to it. Fans were delighted to see Park Bom doing well and in high spirits, they wrote several positive comments for the singer and said that she looked beautiful in both the pictures.

Also Read | Korean Popstar RAIN To Launch A New Boy Band Called Ciipher Soon, Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.