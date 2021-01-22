Parth Samthaan And Khushali Kumar Starrer 'Pehla Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' Review; Read

T-Series has been coming up with a lot of music videos in the last few years. Most of these videos have a romantic theme with different scenarios with a happy or a sad ending. Pehla Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham brings one such romantic scenario, which sees Parth Samthaan romancing Khushali Kumar. Directed by Mohan S. Vairaag, the music video has its lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar along with Rashmi Viraag and the music has been composed by Rajesh Roshan. Here is a brief review of this latest T-Series music video.

Pehla Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham review

The video begins with Khushali Kumar taking in the sights at the beach and spotting a bottle as it rolls by. The same bottle is spun at her acting school which decides Parth Samthaan and Khushali to practice dialogues with each other. Both the actors were convincing enough to portray that the romantic dialogues they delivered, looking at each other in the eye, were actually their real feelings towards each other. It is soon shown that love is in the air for the two, and Khushali ends up giving him her salary from her job of a lifeguard so that he can make it big in the world of cinema.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan And Khushali Kumar All Hearts In 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' Song Teaser!

Soon enough, Parth becomes a big star as he walks in a hotel for his shoot where Khushali is seen working her other job. As Khushali expects him to acknowledge him, Parth decides to awkwardly ignore her, which breaks her heart. Parth does well to show that his character realises that he is wrong. A heartbroken Khushali, eventually decides to start moving on and concentrate on herself and Parth ends up completely distracted from his work. The director later tears into him for that, but it only falls on deaf ears of Parth as he realises his mistake. He then runs back to Khushali and the couple get their happy ending.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan's New Song 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' Gets A Big Thumbs Up From Netizens

While the director brings appealing visuals on screen, this entire scenario of romance turning into heartbreak has been explored several times in the past and it ends up looking repetitive. The actual song begins after a minute into the video, which creates a longer wait for the listener. The music and the lyrics of the song are worth listening, with both the lead actors having comfortably done their jobs. Overall, the song provides an above-par experience to the viewers.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan Shares Pic With Khushali Kumar, Says 'there's Something I Want To Tell You'

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan's Recent Throwback Post With His Mom Leave Fans In Awe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.