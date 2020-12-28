Parth Samthaan's Recent Throwback Post With His Mom Leave Fans In Awe

Television actor Parth Samthaan keeps posting pictures of his personal life on social media. He enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, he took to his Instagram to post a childhood memory that has left fans in awe.

In his post, Parth Samthaan's mother can be seen looking at him with affection. Parth looks very adorable in the picture. He captioned the post saying that there is no bigger happiness than one’s mother smiling at them. He also added that he loves his mother. Many fans and followers took to the comments section and showered immense love on the nostalgic post.

Undoubtedly, Parth is all hearts for his mother. On Mother’s Day, he shared a post in which he can be seen planting a kiss on his mother’s cheek. He captioned the post saying that it was unconditional love. The other picture shared by him was the one in which he was seen looking at his mother with affection.

About Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan started his acting career by appearing in shows like Life OK's Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Later, he was seen in Channel V's Best Friends Forever? He made his Bollywood debut with Googly Ho Gayi in 2016. Last year, he played the role of Faizal Alghazi in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 opposite Pooja Banerjee that aired on ALT Balaji.

Parth Samthaan is known for playing the role of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He was also seen on TV in Ekta Kapoor’s popular Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. He is all set to make a digital debut with the web series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu. In July, Ekta Kapoor had announced her upcoming web series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu by sharing a video. In the video, Parth was seen in a new avatar. He will be playing the role of a gangster in the show. This show is much awaited by his fans.

