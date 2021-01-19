Parth Samthaan And Khushali Kumar All Hearts In 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' Song Teaser!

Actors Khushali Kumar and Parth Samthaan recently intrigued fans online when a picture of them together went viral. Putting an end to the suspense, the two have united for the first time for a T-Series single, a soulful romantic song, Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham. The song is composed by Manan Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag. The song's production also reunites Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, who earlier won hearts with the electro-folk track 'Ta Chuma'. The full official music video is set to release by T-Series on January 21. Watch Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham song here:

More about the Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham song

Just a week ago, actor Parth Samthaan had teased about his collaboration with actress Khushali Kumar as an endearing romantic couple in Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham song. He had posted a picture of the duo on Instagram, announcing the good news. He captioned the post, "here's something i want to tell you❤❤yes it's her ....@khushalikumar #staytuned". Many of his fans were brimming with excitement, poking him on social media to unveil the supposed look of the music video.

The music video was directed by Mohan S Vairaag, who captures the electrifying chemistry between Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar in the single that will take you on a beautiful journey of first love and it’s ups and downs. According to Bollywood Hungama, Khushali Kumar said that singers Tulsi and Jubin Nautiyal had re-united for the vocals, composed by Manan Bhardwaj. The experience of filming the music video was 'free-flowing', Khushali added. Parth Samthaan was also reportedly overwhelmed by the response the teaser received on social media. Parth added that he was 'confident' that listeners will love this soulful, melodious track which is full of good vibes. The track itself is a remake of the original Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham song which was written by Javed Akhar, sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy for the film Papa Kehte Hai (1996), a romantic drama film helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Listen to the evergreen song here!

More Parth Samthaan work updates

According to Bollywood Bubble, Parth Samthaan has been currently busy shooting for his web show Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon which will be streamed on Alt Balaji. The actor shot for the same in Goa and Mumbai and has been training extensively for his role. The show will see Parth play a gangster who is larger than life, with Parth being elated about playing a different and unique role for the first time in his career. The first look of the show was well-received by fans who had high expectations from his appearance in this project.

Pic Source: Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham Music Video Teaser| T-Series, YouTube.

