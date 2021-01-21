Parth Samthaan's New Song 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' Gets A Big Thumbs Up From Netizens

After teasing the release of their upcoming romantic song on Instagram yesterday, Parth Samthaan's new song Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham with Khushali Kumar was finally released on T-Series' YouTube channel today, i.e. January 21, 2021. The heart-warming melody, sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, was quick to go viral and netizens couldn't stop but gush over it on social media. In addition to that, ardent fans of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star also made '#PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham' trend on Twitter.

Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham review by the masses is all things good

Earlier today, T-Series finally dropped the highly-anticipated music video of the Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar song, Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham on YouTube. The music video of the romantic track begins with a love story of two aspiring actors, played by Parth and Khushali. It takes the viewers through the dynamics of their relationship as Parth's character goes on to become a highly-acclaimed actor, whereas his ladylove Khushali joins the housekeeping staff of a hotel. However, the music video sets an example of how love transcends the boundaries of fame and money.

As soon as the music video of Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham premiered on YouTube, it was quick to go viral on social media as true blue fans of Parth were eagerly waiting for its release. In less than one hour, the music video garnered over a whopping 380k views on YouTube alone with more than 47k likes. Netizens also showered the music video with immense love on Twitter by making '#PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham' trend on the micro-blogging platform and were all praise about Parth and Khushali's on-screen chemistry.

While one user tweeted writing, "Very few actors can act through their eyes. #ParthSamthaan never fails to amaze me. In just a few sec of difference, his eyes expressed each of those emotions so effortlessly. #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham", another wrote, "Praying for this to be a big one & probably his biggest with singers like @JubinNautiyal on board<3 Its given us crazy amounts of content & from October till January we have waited, Here it is! Let's make his first project of 2021 memorable #ParthSamthaan #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham".

Check out some more fan reactions below:

The intensity this person's eyes have..! Fell in love with the initials itself!! #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham OUT NOW 😍! pic.twitter.com/YCCFNaUQvs — ʜᴀʙʀᴏᴍᴀɴɪᴄ (@akshhhata) January 21, 2021

Khushali really surprised me. Right from dialogue delivery to portraying emotions through eyes, she is so good!!



#PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham — OneLife❤ (@ExploringLifeYo) January 21, 2021

How can someone look like this 😍😍😍😍

You nailed it Mr Samthaan full of emotions . Can't take my eyes of you

What should I do post for the trend or keep watching you again and again #ParthSamthaan #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham pic.twitter.com/hZXLFw0umB — Parth's fan (@SonaliD04819036) January 21, 2021

@JubinNautiyal ‘s part in the Music video was magical to say the least. Wanted more of it😭



And also samthaan dancig to that part :(#ParthSamthaan #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham — parthianhamesha (@Anantxtara) January 21, 2021

Rockstar look suits him so much *drools*🤤🤤😍😭

He's looking so freaking hot i can't😭🔥😭🔥#parthsamthaan #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham pic.twitter.com/P2JrToxxlU — Samthanxxsquad (@Samthaanxsquad1) January 21, 2021

I’m out of words😍 what an amazing chemistry😍 and magical lyrics😍🔥 @LaghateParth you’re looking so handsome in music video😍your multiple looks,shades everything is on point😍🔥watching you performing after so long is treat to eyes❤️ #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham #ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/oomun7QCxW — Payal Patel (@patellpayall) January 21, 2021

Watch the music video of 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' on YouTube below:

