Prince Narula Turns Singer, Shares Poster Of His Upcoming Music Video 'Fall'

Prince Narula is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. He has been the winner of many reality shows and is currently best known for judging the reality show Roadies. Now, fans will get to see a new side of Prince Narula as he turns into a singer for his upcoming song Fall. Read ahead to know-

Prince Narula turns singer

The reality shows king Prince Narula is known for blowing up everybody’s minds with his amazing style and energetic personality. The actor always makes sure to come up with something interesting in order to entertain his fans. Be it participating in a reality show, hosting a reality show, or doing a music video, Prince Narula never leaves any chance to bring a smile on the faces of his fans and make them feel connected with him. But, even after being so versatile, Prince Narula has managed to find a spot for himself in a new field.

Prince Narula recently took to social media to share a picture from his upcoming music video, Fall. Prince Narula can be seen in a turban look for the project that seems to real suite him and make him look extremely handsome. Fall is sung by Prince Narula, while the lyrics of the song is by Navjeet and the music for the song is by G Skillz. The music video is produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sindhu. It is choreographed by Rohit Thakur. The song features Prince Narula and Jashn Agnihotri.

Recently, on June 30, 2020, Prince Narula took to his official Instagram account to share the poster of the music video. In the poster, both the actors, Prince Narula and Jashn Agnihotri are dressed in simple Punjabi Indian attires. The poster suggests that the song will be set in a retro theme. Fall will be releasing on July 8, 2020. It is not the first time that Prince Narula is doing a music video as he has been a part of videos like Hello Hello and Goldy Golden which were with his wife Yuvika Choudhary.

